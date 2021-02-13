Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen He also expresses an expectation for the responsibilities of cadres, public servants and officials together with the people’s solidarity that contribute to the HCMC’s development. Overcoming challenges 2020 was a remarkably difficult year because of the pandemic that has affected all aspects of the people’s lives. However, it gave us many lessons of experience, belief and motivations in building, renewing and developing the city, he said. Besides achievements, there remain problems, such as constraints of the investment environment; the slow progress in implementation of projects; Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI) and Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI) that have not met requirements yet; lagging skills in solving problems for residents, businesses and investors. It asks cadres, civil servants and public employees to try more and more in dealing with problems effectively. The solidarity of the entire citizens is one of the important reasons that helped the city to be successful in both containing the pandemic and reviving the economy. Lack of interest and knowledge on rules is one of the main reasons why State officials have made violations. The authorities at all levels have to mobilize and create… Read full this story

HCMC to focus on building dedicated, talented civil servants: City Party Chief have 292 words, post on sggpnews.org.vn at February 13, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.