Currently, the National Highway No 22 which is the only road connecting HCMC and Tay Ninh province, the international gateway to the ASEAN countries is usually overloaded. The new expressway is expected to reduce traffic pressure on the National Highway No 22 and contribute to the economic and social development of the city, Tay Ninh province and neighboring countries, including Cambodia. In October, 2019, the Ministry of Transport in coordination with the People’s Committees of HCMC and Tay Ninh province held a conference on signing a cooperation agreement to build the HCMC-Moc Bai expressway. The project is set to start its construction in 2021 and slated for completion by 2025. The HCMC-Moc Bai expressway project has a total length of 53.5 kilometers with four lanes, starting from the Ring Road 3 in HCMC’s Hoc Mon District, spanning over Vam Co River and linking up to Moc Bai International Border Gate in Tay Ninh province. The highway which costs nearly VND13.6 trillion (US$589 million), including the cost of compensation of VND5,100 billion (US$221.3 million), will be implemented under public-private partnership model, following the build-operate-transfer (BOT) format having state budget support. The first phase will include the 33km four-lane section from HCMC… Read full this story

HCMC-Moc Bai expressway expected to boost inter-regional, int’l trade have 252 words, post on sggpnews.org.vn at February 18, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.