HCM City’s Dept of Health develops emergency plan for COVID-19

The plan is being made because of pandemic developments including new variants and outbreaks globally. The department will continue to use available personnel and facilities at designated hospitals for treatment of COVID-19 patients. These hospitals include Cu Chi COVID-19 Treatment Hospital with 300 beds, Can Gio COVID-19 Treatment Hospital with 600 beds, HCM City Hospital for Tropical Diseases with 40 beds at its Department for Transmissible Diseases D, and the City Children's Hospital and Children's Hospital 2. These hospitals will be ready to increase the number of beds to admit COVID-19 patients and others suspected of having COVID-19 if an outbreak occurs. If the hospitals become overloaded, the department will use Pham Ngoc Thach Hospital's 464 beds to admit COVID-19 patients. The department has instructed hospitals in the city to prepare doctors and nurses to be available for examination and treatment of COVID-19 patients if necessary. These doctors and nurses will have to receive training in professional knowledge on treatment and control of infections, and ensure safety for medical staff as well as patients. Last year, the Cu Chi COVID-19 Treatment Hospital and Can Gio COVID-19 Treatment Hospital were the two main health facilities isolating and treating COVID-19 patients and…

