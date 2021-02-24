HCM City vows to get rid of oddly shaped tiny houses

An oddly-shaped tiny house on Phạm Văn Đồng Street in HCM City’s Bình Thạnh District. The city government has approved a proposal to reclaim land along new road expansion projects as part of its effort to stop the construction of tiny houses. — VNA/VNS Photo Mạnh Linh HCM CITY — Land along new road projects in HCM City will be reclaimed for auction and resettlement as part of the city’s effort to get rid of or reduce the number of oddly-shaped tiny houses that have appeared as a result of road-expansion projects. Dealing with super-small and skinny houses has been a problem for years, according to the city Department of Construction. Many houses have been built in tiny or oddly shaped land areas, especially along newly expanded roads, destroying the urban landscape. Districts which have seen the construction of many tiny houses include 5, 6, 11, Bình Thạnh, Tân Phú and Tân Bình. Tiny-sized houses can be seen on Trần Hưng Đạo Street (District 5), Điện Biên Phủ Street (Bình Thạnh District) and Võ Văn Kiệt Street (District 5 and District 6). More of these tiny houses have been built recently on Tân Hóa – Lò Gốm Street (districts 6 and 11 and Tân Phú District) and Phạm Văn Đồng, Bùi Đình Túy, Nguyễn Xí streets… Read full this story

