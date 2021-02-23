HCM City to focus on developing industrial, trade sectors

HCM City’s retail sales sustained double digit growth last year. The city targets 5 per cent growth in industrial production, and 10 per cent growth in retail sales of goods and services this year. — VNS photo HCM CITY — The HCM City People’s Committee set targets and approved operational orientations and solutions for this year for its industrial and trade sectors at a meeting on Monday. They include 5 per cent growth in industrial production, with its four key industries (food processing , pharmaceutical chemicals – rubber-plastic, mechanical engineering, and electronics) growing by at least 6.7 per cent. The targets for growth in retail sales of goods and services and exports are 10 per cent, Bùi Tá Hoàng Vũ, director of the city Department of Industry and Trade, said. Non-financial targets include improvements in administrative procedures for businesses and the public, he said. His department would adopt comprehensive solutions to achieve the targets, help revive the city’s economic growth and create a major transformation in its economic structure so that the services sector accounts for over 60 per cent of the economy. It would envisage and carry out solutions that enable the city to maintain its leading role in… Read full this story

