HCM City theatre group preserves tuồng

Actress Bình Tinh, winner of the Chuông Vàng Vọng Cổ (Golden Bell) Awards 2016, a national cải lương contest presented annually by HCM City Television. — Photo courtesy of the theatre HCM CITY— One of Hồ Chí Minh City's private theatres is working to introduce young people to tuồng or hát bội (classical drama), a Vietnamese traditional theatre genre that originated in the 17th century. The Huỳnh Long Tuồng Troupe will stage a series of new historical plays featuring national heroes and events in different periods under the Trần, Ngô, Đinh and Lý dynasties this year. The first show, Ngô Quyền Và Chiến Thắng Bạch Đằng Giang (General Ngô Quyền and the Great Victory on Bạch Đằng River), will be released on HCM City Television in March. The play features the battle of Bạch Đằng River in 938, when the Vietnamese troops led by General Ngô Quyền defeated the invading forces from the Chinese Southern Han Dynasty. The General at the time had his troops plant iron-tipped wooden stakes into the river bed, invisible during high tides. After he launched a counter-attack at low tide, the enemy's large boats ran aground as they were pierced by the long sharpened stakes. The victory of Bạch Đằng ended the 1,000-year Chinese domination of Việt Nam, opening a period of Việt Nam's independence and sovereignty. Ngô Quyền became the King and ruled the Ngô Dynasty.

