HCM City primary schools flexible with their online learning

A primary school student learns online. Photo nld.com.vn HCM CITY — Primary schools in HCM City are adopting various online learning tools and resources amid the school closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nguyễn Lệ Thanh Tuyền, a first-grade teacher at the Đống Đa primary school in Tân Bình District, said teachers were using videos, PDFs and Word documents to design lessons. Video lessons were uploaded on the school's website and parents can download them, she said. Teachers also designed homework assignments on Word and sent them to parents on social networks, she said. Most parents were co-operative and arranged time after work to download the lessons, she added. This approach combining offline lessons and discussions on social networks between teachers and parents is preferred by many primary schools since young kids can find online classes with dozens of students difficult to focus on. A principal at a primary school in District 6 said teachers uploaded video lessons of all subjects on the school's website every Monday and students would have to submit their homework within a week. Parents could opt for weekday evenings or weekends to help their children with it, the principal said. Other primary schools offer daily online classes, but many parents have a…

