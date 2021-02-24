HCM City, Hà Nội, and five other localities to reopen schools in March

A health worker sprays disinfectants at Nguyễn Du High School in HCM City’s District 10. — VNA/VNS.Photo Thu Hương HCM CITY — HCM City and six other provinces and cities are planning to reopen schools on March 1, according to the Ministry of Education and Training, after a two-week delay to the scheduled resumption when Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday ends mid-February. Hà Nội could reopen schools on Tuesday (March 2) if the COVID-19 situation is under control (March 2 will be the date marking 14 days of local infections), according to municipal authorities. The HCM City People’s Committee on Wednesday approved the Department of Education and Training’s proposal to reopen on Monday since the recent COVID-19 outbreak has been well controlled. The department said most parents want their children to go to school. To prepare for the reopening, the administration has called for disinfecting schools and adopting preventive measures. This week the department will ensure these tasks are undertaken at all schools. It also has instructed schools to ensure their students follow the Ministry of Health’s 5K message: Khẩu trang (face mask) – Khử khuẩn (disinfection) – Khoảng cách (distance) – Không tụ tập (no gathering) – Khai báo y tế (health declaration). Since February 2 the department has ordered… Read full this story

