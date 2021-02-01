HCM City faces shortage of English teachers in primary schools

HCM City is facing a severe shortage of English teachers in primary schools, partly because of stricter quality criteria required under a new recruitment programme. Some districts have been able to hire only one English teacher, but demand was for more than 30. Tran Trong Khiem, deputy head of the Education and Training Department in Tan Phu District, said that as the city was currently organising an English programme for all students, many primary schools have had a difficult time recruiting a sufficient number of English teachers. During the 2020-2021 academic year, the district had to hire 34 English teachers, but only received seven applications, and six of them were hired. Similarly, Go Vap District People’s Committee needed 30 teachers in English teachers for primary schools. Nguyen Thanh Thuy, head of Go Vap District Department of Education and Training, said the district was able to recruit only one teacher. Tran Van Toan, head of the Cu Chi District Department of Education and Training, said that English teacher recruitment in urban districts faces difficulties and is even more challenging for suburban districts such as Cu Chi, Binh Cháanh and Goi Vap districts. Not many teachers want to work in suburban districts,… Read full this story
