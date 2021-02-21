Houses and lands in Đồng Nai, Long An and Bình Dương provinces are attracting developers thanks to much lower prices than in HCM City and improved transport infrastructure. VNS Photo Văn Châu HCM CITY – While the HCM City housing market has gone quiet after the renewed outbreak of Covid-19, the market in neighbouring provinces like Đồng Nai, Long An and Bình Dương has seen robust growth this year, experts said. Distance is no longer a problem for developers in and around HCM City thanks to improved transport infrastructure, and they are increasingly looking at neighbouring provinces where prices are more reasonable and have potential for property development. A recent report by the Việt Nam Association of Realtors (VARS) said the development of Long Thành International Airport in Đồng Nai and Thủ Đức City and the construction of new roads and bridges connecting the south-eastern region with HCM City have led to increased activity in the real estate market. This is creating a wave of investment in emerging markets while traditional markets are reaching saturation point, general director of real estate services firm DKRA Việt Nam, Phạm Lâm, said. In Bình Dương Province, land in areas adjacent to HCM City… Read full this story

HCM City developers move to provinces on cheaper prices, improving transport infrastructure have 323 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at February 22, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.