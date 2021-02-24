HCM City approves water supply master plan

A worker checks equipment at the Thủ Đức Water Supply Factory in HCM City. The city aims to prevent water pollution, groundwater exploitation, and lack of clean water for local use. — VNA/VNS Photo Ngọc Hà HCM CITY — HCM City authorities have pledged to continue to carry out “drastic” measures to prevent water pollution, groundwater exploitation and lack of clean water for local use. “Clean, safe water will continue to be supplied to all city households in every district,” the People’s Committee said. The municipal government recently approved a master plan on water supply in the 2020-2050 period, and another on clean water supply and ending the exploitation of underground water by 2030. Under the master plan, the city will strive to meet water demand in the 2020 – 2050 period, between 5 – 10 per cent lower or higher than the total forecasted demand. By 2025 the city plans to ensure that every resident has access to tap water. Under the plan, the municipal water supply capacity will reach 3.6 million cubic metres per day, using only 100,000cu.m of groundwater by 2030. From 2030 to 2050, the supply capacity will increase an additional 2.4 million cubic metres a day. The city is also gradually relocating its water supply sources further upstream of the Sài Gòn and Đồng Nai… Read full this story

