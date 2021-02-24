Hanoi launches city decoration and lighting campaign

A campaign seeking ideas for Hanoi’s street decoration and lighting for this year has been launched by the municipal Department of Culture and Sports. Children and their parents play at Ly Thai To Square in Hoan Kiem Lake. — VNA/VNS Photo Hoang Hieu According to the organisers, the campaign aims to create a joyful and exciting atmosphere for citizens on national holidays and major anniversaries of the nation, in addition to aiding the political and decorative tasks of the city. It is also set to contribute to preserving and promoting the national cultural identity and typical values of Hanoi as a thousand-year-old capital, creative city and city for peace, as well as meet the increasing demands of cultural enjoyment of citizens. Themed ‘Hanoi — Creative City’ and ‘Hanoi Congratulates the Party and Celebrates a New Spring’, designs must be of high aesthetic, suitable to surrounding landscape, lightning systems and architecture. They are also expected to contain elements of creativity and follow modern decoration trends. Entries with the use of new technologies, appropriate materials, elegant colours and safety insurance will be prioritised. The winning designs will be used for decoration of major streets in Hanoi’s downtown such as Trang Tien, Trang Thi, Ba Trieu, Hai Ba Trung, Ly Thuong… Read full this story

