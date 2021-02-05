Hanoi flower villages lack customers ahead of Tet

Peach blossoms in Nhat Tan Ward, Tay Ho District are blooming due to the warm weather. The price for a small peach blossom branch ranges from VND80,000 ($3.5) to VND100,000, medium-sized branches from VND250,000 to VND300,000 and big branches from around VND2-4 million ($87-174). Hoa from Nhat Tan is excited because she has sold five big peach blossom trees for between VND500,000 and VND1.5 million. Her family’s peach blossom garden boasts 300 trees. “The peach blossoms are blooming so early due to the warm weather. This year, the number of customers is only one third of last year,” Hoa said. Farmers prune branches and pluck leaves to make the trees more beautiful. “This year, the weather is complicated, so it is quite hard to take care of the trees. Many still bloomed before Tet despite our efforts,” said Huong, a garden owner. Tet, Vietnam’s biggest holiday, peaks on Feb. 12 this year. A big peach blossom tree is being transported to a company that rented it for Tet display for VND30 million ($1,300). “Large peach blossom trees are being rented for VND20-50 million. There are some trees that can be rented for up to VND70 million. This year, due to… Read full this story

