Hai Duong province sees 90 new recoveries from COVID-19

The patients discharged from hospital in Hai Duong province on February 21 (Photo: VNA) Hai Duong (VNA) – Ninety patients were discharged from the temporary hospital for COVID-19 treatment No 1 of northern Hai Duong province on February 21 after making a full recovery. This is the largest number of COVID-19 patients discharged at a time in Hai Duong, the largest hotspot of the coronavirus transmission at present, in the latest outbreak. They will have to conduct self-quarantine and health monitoring at home for another 14 days, after which they will undergo testing again. The COVID-19 hospital No 1 of Hai Duong , based at the healthcare centre of Chi Linh city , has provided treatment for 293 patients, including nine children and four pregnant woman, since the new outbreak began on January 27. As of February 21 morning, this province had recorded 603 infections, including five new cases linked with a previously confirmed patient in Kim Thanh district, according to the provincial steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control. Pham Quang Hung, Chairman of the Kim Thanh People’s Committee, said authorities have sealed off the entire Kim Lien commune, where the new patients live, sent persons in close contact with… Read full this story
