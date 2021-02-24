Hải Dương conducts large-scale testing for COVID-19 from Feb 24

First COVID-19 vaccine batch reached Việt Nam Blood shortage warned as donations postponed due to COVID-19 outbreaks HCM City primary schools flexible with their online learning Trade ministry helping Hải Dương farmers sell produce HCM City medical university students help Centre for Diseases Control and Prevention combat COVID Health workers collect nose-throat swab samples from drivers in Hải Dương to test for COVID-19. If they are negative, drivers will be allowed to leave the province and enter other localities to transport goods. — VNA/VNS Photo Mạnh Tú HẢI DƯƠNG — The northern province of Hải Dương, the country’s current largest COVID-19 hotspot, plans to conduct large-scale testing for the novel coronavirus, using Realtime-PCR technology, from February 24. The move aims to measure the spread of COVID-19 in the province, currently under strict social distancing measures, to help it respond better to the disease while identifying safe areas to boost economic recovery. People targeted by the testing are divided into three groups: the high-risk group which are people from Chí Linh and Hải Dương cities, and Kim Thành and Cẩm Giàng districts; the medium-risk group including people from the districts of Kinh Môn, Nam Sách and Bình Giang; and the low-risk group comprising those from Ninh… Read full this story

