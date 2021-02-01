Nation Hai Duong can conduct 30,000 Covid-19 tests each day The Saigon Times Monday, Feb 1, 2021,21:30 (GMT+7) Hai Duong can conduct 30,000 Covid-19 tests each dayThe Saigon Times A medical worker handles tubes containing samples for Covid-19 tests. The Center for Disease Control in Hai Duong Province can conduct up to 30,000 Covid-19 tests each day – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Center for Disease Control in Hai Duong Province, which is the biggest coronavirus hotspot of this wave, can conduct up to 30,000 Covid-19 tests each day from February 1. Apart from the available Realtime PCR machines, Viet A Corporation has completed the installation of seven Realtime PCR detection systems for the center, helping raise the capacity of Covid-19 testing in the province. As of this morning, February 1, Hai Duong Province had confirmed 188 community-transmitted Covid-19 cases in Chi Linh City, Hai Duong City, Kinh Mon, Kim Thanh and Nam Sac districts, Lao Dong Online reported. Of the total, 148 Covid-19 patients are receiving treatment at a field hospital in Chi Linh City, six others at the national hospital for tropical diseases and the remaining 34 patients at the Hospital of Hai Duong Medical Technical University. Share with your friends: … Read full this story

