Hà Nội seeks passengers from flights COVID-19 patient was on

The patient was on board flight VN7245 from Hà Nội to HCM City which took off at 6am and QH242 from HCM City to Hà Nội which landed at 9.45pm. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội Department of Health is seeking 406 passengers from two flights on January 29 related to the city’s 21st COVID-19 patient of the recent outbreak. The patient was on board flight VN7245 from Hà Nội to HCM City which took off at 6am and flight QH242 from HCM City to Hà Nội which landed at 9.45pm. Passengers travelling on the two flights were urged to contact the nearest medical facility for assistance on COVID-19 disease prevention or call the pandemic prevention hotline numbers 0969802115 or 0949396115. Patient 1,883, male, born in 1976, (the 21st case of Hà Nội) works at a notary office located at No 6 Duy Tân Street, Dịch Vọng Hâu Ward, Cầu Giấy District. He lives at 601N03 Lạc Trung, Vĩnh Tuy, Hai Bà Trưng District. He was a close contact of patient 1,814 and currently has no disease symptoms. He was tested on February 2 and had a positive result for the coronavirus. — VNS

