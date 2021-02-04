Increasing floods are prompting locals to seek new protective solutions Along the road from Nghia Hanh district to Minh Long district of the central province of Quang Ngai just a few days after the latest storm passed, a formerly-cheerful scene is replaced by silence as people survey thousands of crippled acacia trees. Long Mai commune resident Dinh Lang said, “I had planted over 10,000 acacia trees, but now two-thirds of them have been broken. I am 62 years old, but I have not witnessed any storm with such strong destructive power like storm No. 9.” According to Lang, most of the broken acacia trees are 1-3 years old, while the harvest cycle is usually about five years. Thus, many households growing acacia have lost almost all of their capital and seen efforts of the past few years wasted. Dinh Van Phuong, owner of an acacia garden in the same commune, shared that in the past few days, people in the village have been helping each other to harvest broken young acacia trees. Phuong’s family planted 6 hectares of acacia, of which 4-year-old trees only cover about 1ha, with the rest being younger acacia trees. Phuong had planned to spend money… Read full this story

Grim storms provoke forest rethink have 322 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at February 4, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.