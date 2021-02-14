In Yen Minh District, the festival is held at the town stadium, with the participation of dozens of strong goats selected from local communes, including Bach Dich, Lao Va Chai, Na Khe, Mau Due, Du Gia, and Lung Ho. Competitors weigh 27-31kg and must have long beards and horns, strong muscles, be at least three years old, and have a clear pedigree. They must also be examined by veterinarians. Although generally mild mannered animals, the goats undergo training prior to the competitions that can make them quite aggressive. The goats are grouped into weight classes, before being paired off to fight each other. Unlike buffalo fights organized in some other localities, the goats that lose are not killed. Instead, those goats that put on outstanding performances are then used in breeding to preserve their strong and competitive genes. Pham Tiep

Goat fighting festival in Ha Giang Province have 240 words, post on ven.vn at February 14, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.