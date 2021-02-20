Forest rangers inspect regrown forests in Gia Lai Province’s Krông Chro District. — VNA/VNS Photo Hồng Điệp GIA LAI — The Tây Nguyên (Central Highlands) province of Gia Lai has been growing new forests and protecting existing ones in recent years to expand forest cover and improve people’s livelihoods. The province, which has the largest forest cover in the Tây Nguyên region, planted nearly 25,300ha in 2017-20, 6.3 times its target. In Mang Yang District’s Hra Commune, the Hra Protective Forest management board allocated more than 6,300ha of forests last year to individuals, households and communities to exploit while also protecting them. Nguyễn Văn Chín, head of the board, said besides planting and protecting forests, the board focuses on advocacy activities to enhance awareness of households and communities living near forests of the need to protect them. Together with local authorities it organises advocacy activities to annually reach around 1,500 people in the commune’s 12 villages. With these and support for illegal loggers to overcome their family’s financial difficulties, it has managed to stop the logging and make loggers forest guardians. Dương Xuân Kiếm used to be an illegal logger but is now the head of a forest protection group in… Read full this story

Gia Lai rapidly expands forest cover have 325 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at February 26, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.