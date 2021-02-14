Getting ready for welcoming foreign visitors to Vietnam During the outbreak of COVID-19, Anna, a French woman who has been working in Vietnam for nearly three years, did not return to France but chose to stay in Hanoi. She said that since being unable to travel abroad between May and early July, she and her friends had made several trips to many cities in Vietnam. “At that time, the Vietnamese tourism industry was implementing the first stimulus programme, and tour prices plummeted amid the many attractive incentive programmes. This strategy had instant results because when I went to any tourist destination, I found that they were full of Vietnamese tourists. Sometimes I wanted to find somewhere private and less noisy, but this was very difficult as many high-end hotels and resorts had to lower their prices significantly,” Anna said. After controlling the pandemic at the beginning of May, Vietnamese tourism industry launched the largest domestic tourism stimulus programme ever with the slogan “Vietnamese travel Vietnam”. The programme was mainly aimed at domestic customers with typical tours suitable for the needs of Vietnamese. Without international tourists, most travel businesses, including those that previously specialised in serving foreigners, focused on building products… Read full this story

