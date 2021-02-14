State Minister from the Federal Foreign Office Niels Annen announced that Germany will contribute €5 million to the COVID-19 ASEAN Response Fund The COVID-19 pandemic and its devastating effects can only be effectively combated through joint efforts. Cooperation with ASEAN is an essential component of the German Government’s Indo-Pacific Guidelines. At the 36th ASEAN Summit chaired by Vietnam, ASEAN Heads of States/Government announced on June 26, 2020 the establishment of the COVID-19 ASEAN Response Fund. The Vietnamese chair announced at the 37th ASEAN Summit on November 12, 2020 that $10 million in contributions to the fund had been announced so far and solicited more contributions. By Thai An
