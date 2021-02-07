The units included Division 4, Division 330, Division 8, the Shooting School of MR9, Armored Tank Battalion 416, Artillery Brigade 6, Brigade 962, Engineer Brigade 25 and Regiment 320 (Dong Thap provincial Military Command). Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Phuong Nam During the visits, the delegation was briefed on the unit’s task performance in 2020 and its preparations for the 2021 Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday. General Nam lauded the unit’s achievements in combat readiness, training, search and rescue missions, and COVID-19 prevention and control. As Tet is just around the corner, General Nam wished them a happy new year, while urging the unit to strictly maintain combat readiness and organize a happy and safe Tet in line with COVID-19 prevention and control measures. Translated by Khanh Ngan
- Mom fights for SC balcony inspection law after son’s death
- Venezuelan officials arrest opposition leader’s uncle
- Sanders campaign to open Utah headquarters, add new staff
- Governor and attorney general call for new gun control laws
- Demystifying death of General Ziaul Haq
- Corporation told to inspect MGR statue
- Central Military Commission receives former leaders’ advice
- Union MoS Gen VK Singh inspects road projects in Uttarakhand
- Noble orders presented to Vietnamese and Lao defense leaders
- National Defence Ministry’s delegation pays tribute to former leaders
General Staff’s leader inspects MR9 have 195 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at February 7, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.