At the meeting The event was chaired by General Luong Cuong, member of the Politburo and Director of the General Department of Politics. Reportedly, military units embraced higher levels’ instructions on organizing Tet festival and implementing political education for troops. They launched numerous activities such as emulation drives, sports, competitions, and so on. Meanwhile, military press agencies disseminated information related to the 13th National Party Congress in a timely manner and created a festive Tet atmosphere at units, on islands, and in border areas. The military units have closely collaborated with local authorities to follow all situations, implement mass mobilization, and take care of policy beneficiaries during Tet holiday. Speaking at the event, General Cuong hailed military units for the achievements over the past time. He urged them to continue embracing higher levels’ instructions and dealing with all situations to fulfill their assigned missions. In the time to come, he required all units to complete their assigned tasks, especially COVID-19 prevention and control work. On the occasion of the lunar new year beginning, General Cuong wished all troops and their families success and happiness. Translated by Trung Thanh
- Air defense posture enhanced during Tet holidays
- Military inspection unit asked to promote task performance
- Pixel 4 XL second opinion review: The Android phone I can't stop using
- Culver City's Winter Holiday Happenings
- The Royal Variety Performance showed 160 minutes is a long time in showbiz
- Tamasha review: Deepika, Ranbir and their intriguing journey
- New Mien Dong Coach Station will not open for Tet
- Meeting fiscal deficit target a Herculean task
- View: Why Arvind Subramanian's GDP over-estimation argument is flawed
- RBI may cut repo rate, soften policy stance, revise GDP forecast: 4 things to watch in money policy
GDP reviews Tet holiday task performance have 274 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at February 18, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.