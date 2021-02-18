From seashells come stunning creations

IN BUSINESS: Hiếu now runs a small shop of her own in HCM City’s District 1. Photo Tranh Đá Quý Của Hiếu Facebook By Lương Thu Hương The idea of giving seashells a second life first came to Trần Thị Ngọc Hiếu after she had a bloody experience one day on a beach, when a rather sharp shell pierced the skin on the sole of her foot. She has made over 1,000 different products from seashells since that fateful day, ranging from paintings and jewellery to frames and other ornamental items. The 36-year-old had already been making paintings from gemstones and was running a small business of her own, Tranh Đá Quý Của Hiếu (Hiếu’s Gemstone Paintings). Life threw up a challenge for her early on, with her feet and one of her hands being semi-paralysed after she caught a fever at the age of three. Hiếu said she learned her profession after taking a risk and travelling to HCM City by herself without letting her family in the southern province of Đồng Nai know of her decision. ONE OF A KIND: Seashell paintings like this are unique, with no two being alike. Photo Tranh Đá Quý Của Hiếu Facebook… Read full this story

