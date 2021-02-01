Nation FPT University in Hanoi put on lockdown as one student contracts Covid-19 The Saigon Times Monday, Feb 1, 2021,14:35 (GMT+7) FPT University in Hanoi put on lockdown as one student contracts Covid-19The Saigon Times The campus of FPT University at Hoa Lac Hi-tech Park in Hanoi. The school was put under lockdown on January 31 after a student tested positive for Covid-19 – PHOTO: LDO HCMC – FPT University located at Hoa Lac Hi-tech Park in Hanoi’s Thach That District was put under lockdown on January 31 as a 21-year-old student of the Faculty of Software Engineering tested positive for Covid-19. The student was later confirmed by the Health Ministry as Vietnam’s 1,815th coronavirus patient. He resides at Dream Land apartment building, My Dinh 2 Ward, Nam Tu Liem District. Earlier, from January 23 to 24, he went to Sao Do Town, Chi Linh City, Hai Duong Province, which is now the country’s main coronavirus hotspot, to attend the wedding of his older brother. Between January 25 and 29, he attended school in the daytime and returned to his apartment, where he lives with his parents, in the evening. The student developed symptoms of coughing, a sore throat and fatigue on January 28… Read full this story
- Ontario surveys university and college students on sexual violence
- Hanoi’s students claim medals in International Astronomy Olympiad
- Watch: University of Maryland Students Act as ‘Free Speech Zone’ Enforcers
- Panjab University hostels full: Students left in the lurch after allocations suspended
- A Chinese university suspended a student’s enrolment because of his dad’s bad social credit score
- Singaporean hurt in US hit-and-run: Fellow University of Buffalo student charged in court
- Oxford University is giving students extra time to finish exams because women are ‘adversely affected by time pressure’
- SOEs Ministry, 25 Indonesian universities cooperate for student internships
- Cambridge University anti-women students 'confetti and rockets' digitised
- Alberta judge apologizes for ‘insensitive’ comments made to University of Calgary students
FPT University in Hanoi put on lockdown as one student contracts Covid-19 have 309 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at February 1, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.