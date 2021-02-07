Nation Four fresh community-transmitted Covid-19 cases recorded The Saigon Times Sunday, Feb 7, 2021,09:51 (GMT+7) Four fresh community-transmitted Covid-19 cases recorded The Saigon Times Medical workers take samples of Hai Duong’s residents for Covid-19 testing. The Ministry of Health has reported four new locally-transmitted Covid-19 cases in Hai Duong and Gia Lai – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The number of Covid-19 patients by community transmission in Vietnam has risen by four, with three new cases in Hai Duong and one in Gia Lai, according to the Ministry of Health’s announcement released this morning, February 7. Of them, three cases in Hai Duong are men aged from 21 to 34. They were linked to the pandemic hotspot in Hai Duong’s Cam Giang District. All of them are being quarantined and treated at the field hospital of the Hai Duong Medical Technical University. The patient in Gia Lai is also a man, 50, residing in Ayun Pa Town. He was linked to the Ia Pa hotspot and has been placed under quarantined since February 3. He had his sample taken for Covid-19 testing on February 5 and the result returned positive the next day. The patient is being quarantined and treated at the medical center of… Read full this story

