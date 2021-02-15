For a mighty Vietnam

In 2020, the group has been a pioneer in applying new technologies such as 5G or Internet of Things (IoT), bringing the benefit for the community. Viettel’s steps over the past time showed the group’s efforts in implementing its pioneering role in building a foundation for a digital society in Vietnam. Hard work for leader 2020 is a remarkably difficult year because the COVID-19 pandemic has made serious impacts to Vietnam’s socio-economy. Among these hardships, the technology has emerged as an important solution to bring the country back to a new normal status. As one of the leading telecom groups of the country, Viettel has proposed technological solutions to effectively support the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control. A health declaration system has been completed within 48 hours only while the “Vietnam’s health” app has been built in six days by Viettel. Viettel’s digital solutions contributing to ensuring people’s welfare In addition, the group, in association with the Ministry of Health, successfully developed Telehealth, a remote medical examination system, and connected it to 1,000 remote medical examination places nationwide in only 45 days. Apart from Telehealth, Viettel also provided other solutions to ensure people’s welfare such as teleconference… Read full this story

