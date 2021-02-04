Employees at Vissan JSC. — Photo nld.com.vn A wide range of essential goods commonly consumed during the upcoming Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday have been adequately stockpiled and are now available for distribution at stabilised prices in HCM City. The demand for essential goods is expected to increase by 10-20 per cent during the Tet holiday, said Phan Thi Thang, deputy chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee. Businesses in the city have made huge efforts to increase production to meet rising demand during Tet, and have strictly followed preventive measures for COVID-19, Thang said. Pork and other fresh meat, eggs, fruits and vegetables, and processed food have been stockpiled to ensure supply to the market during Tet, Thang said during a visit to two food manufacturing businesses in the city on Monday. Stocked goods have surpassed 30-40 per cent over the targets set by local authorities, making it impossible for a shortage of goods and unexpected price hikes before and after Tet, she said. Nguyen Ngoc An, general director of Vissan JSC, said the company had stocked 5,183 tonnes of processed foods and 2,290 tonnes of fresh pork and beef, up 5 per cent and 10 per cent from a… Read full this story

Food supplies, stable prices ensured for Tet holiday have 245 words, post on bizhub.vn at February 4, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.