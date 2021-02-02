Nation Five more Covid-19 cases reported The Saigon Times Tuesday, Feb 2, 2021,13:12 (GMT+7) Five more Covid-19 cases reportedThe Saigon Times Health workers conduct Covid-19 testing. Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long confirmed five new locally-transmitted Covid-19 patients in Quang Ninh, Hai Duong and Hanoi this morning – PHOTO: LDO HCMC – Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long confirmed five new locally-transmitted Covid-19 patients in Quang Ninh, Hai Duong and Hanoi at the Government’s online meeting with 63 cities and provinces this morning, February 2. Quang Ninh reported three cases, while Hanoi and Hai Duong confirmed one each. Up to now, Hai Duong Province has reported 207 Covid-19 cases in the current wave, while Quang Ninh Province and Hanoi City have confirmed 33 and 20 cases, respectively. Gia Lai Province has reported six Covid-19 cases, Bac Ninh Province, three, Hoa Binh Province, two, and Binh Duong Province, two. HCMC, Haiphong and Bac Giang have reported one case each, VnExpress news site reported. The number of Covid-19 cases reported in Hanoi and Quang Ninh is on the rise, while the number of cases in Hai Duong is declining, said the minister. After the new coronavirus wave emerged, the Ministry of Health has immediately mobilized and… Read full this story

