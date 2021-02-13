First science tour launched in Vietnam

A science tour has just been launched in the southern province of Binh Dinh. ExploraScience Quy Nhon was officially launched after two years of piloting. Located some five kilometres south of Quy Nhon City, the Science Complex, which covers some 5,000 square metres in Quy Hoa Education and Science Urban Area in Ghenh Rang Ward, is expected to become a science-themed experience for visitors, especially children who want to learn about science. At present, ExploraScience Quy Nhon features seven rooms with different subjects including Mars Exploration, Astronomy Exhibition Zone, Earth and Natural Resources, Space Exploration, and Solar System. At the Solar System area, visitors can learn about various topics relating to Earth and the Solar System including climate change, as well as features of planets in Solar System through impressive visuals. At the Earth and Natural Resources space, an interactive sand table is set up with an aim to simulate renewable forms of energy attached to successful projects in Vietnam and the rest of the globe. ExploraScience Quy Nhon also has areas for cafeterias, libraries or shops. Director of the Binh Dinh Provincial Department of Science and Technologies, Le Cong Nhuong, said that ExploraScience Quy Nhon was put into trial… Read full this story

