First COVID-19 vaccine batch reached Việt Nam

The vaccine containers being disinfected after the cargo plane landed in Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport, HCM City, Wednesday morning. — Photo from the Ministry of Health HCM CITY — The first doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have arrived Wednesday afternoon at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport, HCM City. Vietnamese deputy health minister Trương Quốc Cường and Emily Hamblin, Consul General in HCM City, each holding their respective country's flags, and representatives from the importer, Việt Nam Vaccine JSC (VNVC), were present at the Tân Sơn Nhất airport to welcome the delivery of 117,600 doses. This is a part of the initial order 204,000 which was given emergency approval by the health ministry, after a surge in community outbreaks in the last 27 days. VNVC has signed a contract with AstraZeneca last November to procure a total of 30 million doses that will be delivered in phases throughout 2021. This is in addition to about 30 million doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines that will be made available to Việt Nam via the WHO-led Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) initiative. The containers, delivered on a Korean Air flight KE351 (using Boeing cargo plane B77L) from Seoul, South Korea (SK Bioscience is one of the…

