First batch of COVID-19 vaccines arrives in Vietnam

The vaccine was jointly studied and produced by AstraZeneca pharmaceutical company and the UK’s Oxford University. Deputy Health Minister Truong Quoc Cuong highlighted the significance of the vaccine delivery at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic is erupting in Hai Duong, Hai Phong and Quang Ninh. With the delivery, Vietnam has become one of the first countries in Asia to access a prestigious vaccine in the world. In order to achieve the dual goal of fighting the pandemic and developing the economy, it is necessary to increase vaccination to reach community immunity, he said. Apart from stepping up the trial and production of vaccines at home, the Health Ministry is working to import more vaccines from other producers as directed by the Government while preparing for vaccination in the priority list, he added. Vu Thu Ha, Director of the Vietnam Vaccine JSC (VNVC) – importer of the vaccine, said the batch will be brought to the VNVC’s super cold facilities for storage in line with the Government and Health Ministry’s regulations. Result from clinical trials showed that 22 days after the first shot, AstraZeneca vaccine could fully protect people from serious illness, hospitalization and death caused by the novel coronavirus…. Read full this story

