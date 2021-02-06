FE Credit experiences 16.3 per cent drop in pre-tax profit as NPLs increase in 2020

FE Credit – the consumer finance arm of VPBank – is allegedly preparing for an IPO In 2020, FE Credit’s pre-tax profit is estimated to reach VND3.713 trillion ($161.43 million), down 16.3 per cent on-year, according to the latest report of VPBank – the firm’s parent bank. Meanwhile, its non-performing loans ratio increased from 6 per cent at the end of 2019 to 6.6 per cent as of December 2020. The consumer finance company contributed around 28.5 per cent to the bank’s consolidated pre-tax profit. In the past year, FE Credit’s disbursement value reached VND63 trillion ($2.74 billion), down 14 per cent on-year. The rise in the NPL ratio has somewhat deteriorated asset quality. Meanwhile, Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) increased from 15.9 to 19.1 per cent on-year. Operating expenses were VND5.038 trillion ($219 million), down 11.5 per cent, while its cost-to-income (CIR) ratio decreased from 31.3 to 28.9 per cent. Experts believe that market gyrations stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic have severely hampered consumer finance firms, as their customers were among the most vulnerable to the outbreak. Previously, VPBank signalled its ambition to divest its interest in FE Credit. Ngo Chi Dung, chairman of VPBank’s Board of Directors, noted the bank has negotiated… Read full this story

