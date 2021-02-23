Health workers collect samples for testing COVID-19 in Vàng Danh Ward, Uông Bí City, Quảng Ninh Province. — Photo quangninh.gov.vn HÀ NỘI — As the world continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam said vigilance and resource preparation are key to coping with all situations. He made the statement at a meeting of the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control on Tuesday. “With nearly 100 million people and a very long border, as well as an open economy, no one can say there are no pathogens in the community. We have to be ready at all times,” Đam said, adding that anti-pandemic measures are always the most urgent task. Speaking at the meeting, he praised the efforts of Hải Dương Province as well as other localities in COVID-19 pandemic prevention and fighting. The pandemic is basically well controlled across the country, the Deputy PM said. Analysing the data in Hải Dương Province has shown that only three COVID-19 infected cases found in the community were not located in a locked-down area or concentrated isolation area and all three were traced. He pointed out some lessons drawn from the pandemic prevention process in the province. After detecting an outbreak of… Read full this story

Extra vigilance needed to cope with pandemic: Deputy Prime Minister have 341 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at February 24, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.