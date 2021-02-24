Exports to Australia rise sharply

Wood supplies are produced for export. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Statistics from the General Department of Việt Nam Customs showed that exports to Australia grew 62.08 per cent over the same period last year, hitting $392 million last month. Two-way turnover between Việt Nam and Australia is estimated at nearly US$873 million, a year-on-year increase of 39.92 per cent. In addition to telephones, many items exported to Australia increased last month. Seafood surged by 106.09 per cent, wood and wood products up 69.95 per cent, toys and parts 218.11 per cent, textiles 62.72 per cent, footwear 72.47 per cent, electric wires and cables 329.68 per cent, plastics materials more than 900 per cent, agricultural products and vegetables 37.16 per cent. During the Lunar New Year, Vietnamese goods for the holiday sold well at Asian supermarkets and other supermarkets in Australia. Although the Australian market reduced global import by 5.14 per cent last year, exports from Việt Nam to Australia still grew by 2.65 per cent. The Việt Nam Trade Office in Australia has closely followed Australia’s economic recovery plan based on the needs of Australian businesses in the context of trade tensions to connect trade and promote export. The Ministry… Read full this story

