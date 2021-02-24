Apricot blossoms in Mu Nau Valley of Son La Province, northern Vietnam. Mu Nau Valley lies in sub-zone 13 of Moc Chau Town in Son La Province. Two kilometers south of Moc Chau center, the valley spans 200 hectares and comprises a 40-year-old apricot forest, a 25-year-old plum forest, and an old-growth forest. The route from the town to the valley is short but steep and requires excellent driving skills, often scaring first-timers. Leaving Moc Chau around 5 p.m, I was accompanied by Duy, owner of Pho Nui Tinh Yeu Homestay, to Mu Nau. He picked me up at the intersection near town and advised me to mentally prepare myself for the ride, an effort that would prove futile as soon as we hit the road. The higher we got, the more Duy revved his engine, with the slope becoming increasingly uncooperative. I was not in the least comforted by the fact I was on the back of a local’s bike. At one point, I was shaking with my eyes closed shut out of fear the vehicle would flip over. As we ascended the hill, I gripped onto Duy, holding on for dear life. After five minutes of wrestling with… Read full this story

Experience seasonal rebirth as spring descends on Moc Chau valley have 293 words, post on e.vnexpress.net at February 25, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.