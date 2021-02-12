Expectations prop up stock prices

The new US administration, and its subsequent decisions regarding US-China trade, will have a big effect on global stock markets The current price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of the VN-Index by the end of 2020 was 17.6x, 10 per cent higher than the 5-year average of 16.0x. Valuations are no longer low, but still much lower than the 22x in early-2018, when the VN-Index reached its historical high of 1,200 points. Vietnam’s stocks are still priced low compared to other Asian countries and are buoyed by economic growth prospects, corporate profits, and return on equity in 2021, which are forecast to outperform other markets. Furthermore, stock market valuations continue to be attractive for long-term investors, especially foreigners. According to Bloomberg’s Consensus Economics, P/E is forecast at around 14.0x for 2021, much lower than the historical peak of 35x. This means that valuations are still low and opportunities remain open for medium- to long-term investors. We project the target P/E ratio to move within the 17-20x interval. Markets will be less volatile on the assumption that no unexpected events occur. Meanwhile, investors are willing to pay a higher price, based on the prospects of economic and corporate profit recovery. These expected P/E valuation… Read full this story

