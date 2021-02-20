EU-Vietnam trade, investment deals important to both sides: diplomat

Head of the Vietnamese mission to the EU Vu Anh Quang (Source: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – The European Union – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU – Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) are of significance to both Vietnam and the EU, head of the Vietnamese mission to the EU Vu Anh Quang has stated. In his interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the European Council’s June 25 decision to entrust the European Commission to sign the two deals with Vietnam in Hanoi on June 30, the diplomat said that they are the first new-generation trade and investment deals that the EU has reached with a middle-income country. The deals, once signed and ratified, will bring about huge benefits to both sides, as their economic products do not compete, but complement each other. With 99 percent of tariff lines to be removed, the EVFTA will create favourable conditions for Vietnam’s goods to access the 512-million-consumer EU market. Two-way trade hit 55 billion USD in 2018 and will surely surge in the time ahead, Quang said, adding that European enterprises will also intensify investment in Vietnam, especially in the fields the EU has strength such… Read full this story

