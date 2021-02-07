Enterprises not to take their eye off Covid-19 ball during Tet holidays

Most require their employees to make health declarations and report their itinerary during Tet, the Lunar New Year holiday, before returning to work.Some even require them to report on their health status on a daily basis during Tet, Vietnam’s biggest and most important holiday.An international express delivery company in HCMC has asked its employees to refrain from traveling during Tet, which falls from February 10-16.They have been working from home since January 1, and managers and delivery staff who cannot do so have to comply with all Covid-19 prevention measures such as wearing face masks and gloves while working.An employee of a South Korean finance company, Tuyen, had to cancel her flight to her hometown in the north. “I am going to spend my Tet holiday in HCMC for the first time and will return to my hometown when the pandemic is under control.”Though I am sad about not being able to go home, I think it is the best decision to ensure my safety.”Many families who work in the southern have decided to cancel their train and flight tickets.The Vietnam Railway Corporation has canceled a number of trains since many people who had booked on them have canceled or… Read full this story

