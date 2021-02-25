Multiple red-shanked doucs could be spotted at Bach Ma National Park in north central Thua Thien-Hue Province at the start of spring. Nguyen Vu Linh, director of the national park, said there are around 12 troops of doucs with over 128 individuals. Around six troops, amounting to over 85 doucs, reside in the Bach Ma mountain area inside the park. “The troops of doucs only returned to the mountains three to four years ago. It means the ecosystem here has been protected well,” Linh said. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, few visitors have toured the park recently, allowing the doucs to forage further afield. A douc hangs from a tree branch. The doucs instinctively seek out young leaves to feed on. A loud noise would cause the entire troop to flee the scene. Many photographers take advantage of the quiet park for creative inspiration. Some even traversed jungles deep within the reserve, hoping to capture the daily lives of doucs. Besides photographers, foreign researchers have also been visiting for months at a time to study the doucs and their behavior. Spanning 37,500 hectares and covered by evergreen tropical and subtropical rainforests, Bach Ma National Park affords red-shanked doucs the… Read full this story

Endangered doucs enjoy idyllic lives thanks to Covid-19 have 289 words, post on e.vnexpress.net at February 28, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.