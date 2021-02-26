Drug circulation body proposed health ministry approve Moderna, Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccines

A Vietnamese citizen living in Russia receives a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V in Moscow in February. — VNA/VNS Photo Trần Hiếu HÀ NỘI — The Advisory Council for the Registration of Circulation of Drugs and Medicinal Ingredients under the Ministry of Health has proposed that the approval of two COVID-19 vaccines, US-made Moderna and Russia’s Sputnik V, for urgent use in Việt Nam. Russia’s vaccine (Gam-COVID-Vac), the first in the world to be licensed for use last year, was developed by Federal State Budgetary Institution N.F. Gamaleya Federal Research Centre for Epidemiology and Microbiology of Russia’s Ministry of Health. It was manufactured by pharmaceutical company Generium. Latest results from phase 3 trials of Sputnik V show a 91.6 per cent efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19, according to the medical journal The Lancet. The vaccine can be transported and kept at normal fridge temperatures (between 2 and 8 degrees Celsius). Việt Nam is in talks with the Russian, who say they can supply 60 million doses. Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA-1273, reportedly has a 92.1 per cent efficacy, but needs to be stored at minus 20 degrees Celsius, which could prove a challenge for poor regions and developing countries. In early February, the Vietnamese health ministry officially approved… Read full this story

