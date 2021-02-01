Nation Dong Nai wants to stop receiving, quarantining returnees from abroad The Saigon Times Monday, Feb 1, 2021,21:32 (GMT+7) Dong Nai wants to stop receiving, quarantining returnees from abroadThe Saigon Times Health workers collect information about Vietnamese returnees from overseas at a quarantine center. Dong Nai Province has sought approval from the High Command of Military Region 7 over a decision to stop receiving and quarantining returnees from overseas – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The authorities of Dong Nai Province have sought approval from the High Command of Military Region 7 over a decision to stop receiving and quarantining Vietnamese citizens returning home from overseas, as this southern province could be affected by the resurgence of Covid-19 in the country. According to the provincial government, a host of Covid-19 cases by community transmission have been reported in many localities since January 27, especially Hanoi and the country’s two major coronavirus hotspots—Hai Duong and Quang Ninh. Dong Nai is forecast to feel the impact of the Covid-19 resurgence as it is a densely populated locality and is home to scores of industrial zones, with many workers being local residents of Hai Duong and Quang Ninh. Dong Nai had to prepare human resources and all of… Read full this story

Dong Nai wants to stop receiving, quarantining returnees from abroad have 315 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at February 1, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.