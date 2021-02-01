Nation Dong Nai wants to stop receiving, quarantining returnees from abroad The Saigon Times Monday, Feb 1, 2021,21:32 (GMT+7) Dong Nai wants to stop receiving, quarantining returnees from abroadThe Saigon Times Health workers collect information about Vietnamese returnees from overseas at a quarantine center. Dong Nai Province has sought approval from the High Command of Military Region 7 over a decision to stop receiving and quarantining returnees from overseas – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The authorities of Dong Nai Province have sought approval from the High Command of Military Region 7 over a decision to stop receiving and quarantining Vietnamese citizens returning home from overseas, as this southern province could be affected by the resurgence of Covid-19 in the country. According to the provincial government, a host of Covid-19 cases by community transmission have been reported in many localities since January 27, especially Hanoi and the country’s two major coronavirus hotspots—Hai Duong and Quang Ninh. Dong Nai is forecast to feel the impact of the Covid-19 resurgence as it is a densely populated locality and is home to scores of industrial zones, with many workers being local residents of Hai Duong and Quang Ninh. Dong Nai had to prepare human resources and all of… Read full this story
- Dad-of-three’s £4.6K doorstep loan debt stopping him from buying a house
- Who are the US prisoners freed by North Korea and has Donald Trump met Tony Kim, Kim Hak-song, and Kim Dong-chul?
- Finnish interior minister wants to end asylum-seeker loophole
- Gareth McAuley open to move abroad as West Brom future hangs in the balance
- Here's what to do to avoid ruining your holiday abroad this year
- Stop Trump protesters ‘bring the noise’ in London
- Trial of Viagra on pregnant women stopped after 11 babies die
- Ex-Weinstein assistant says she tried to stop him in 1998
- Twitter down: Site stops working as users can't see new posts
- Hilary Clinton urges political leaders to stop Brexit dragging Northern Ireland back in time
Dong Nai wants to stop receiving, quarantining returnees from abroad have 315 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at February 1, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.