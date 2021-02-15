Tham quan câu đối Tết của cán bộ, chiến sĩ lực lượng vũ trang tỉnh Đồng Nai. Participating troops and locals wrote parallel sentences describing their unit’s noticeable achievements, its missions for 2021, as well as New Year celebration events. Through parallel sentences, participants also recalled the unit’s COVID-19 prevention and control efforts and achievements as well as demonstrated their determination to achieve more positive results to mark the 75th anniversary of the foundation day of Dong Nai province’s armed forces (May 15). According to Deputy Political Commissar of the provincial Military Command Senior Colonel Bui Van Sy, the contest attracted the participation of troops from agencies and units under the provincial Military Command and people from 11 localities. This contest aimed to create a useful cultural program for troops and local people as well as raise their creativity. Outstanding participants will be honored at a closing ceremony. Translated by Chung Anh

Dong Nai provincial Military Command hosts New Year event for troops have 258 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at February 15, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.