Doctors put personal lives on hold to fight COVID-19 pandemic

Đỗ Thị Băng Ngân, doctor at Quảng Ninh Lungs Hospital, talks online to her future husband after work. Photos nhandan.com.vn QUẢNG NINH — Đỗ Thị Băng Ngân had no other choice but to delay her wedding earlier this year. This is the third time she has made the decision. Ngân and her fiance have no idea when their wedding will take place. Both of them are doctors. Ngân works for Quảng Ninh Lungs Hospital and her husband works for Quảng Ninh General Hospital in northern Quảng Ninh Province. When the COVID-19 pandemic broke out for the first time in the province in early last February, Ngân was among many volunteer doctors transferred to the centralised quarantine area to help treat infected patients. The outbreak was more complicated than the couple had expected. The wedding, which was scheduled to take place in mid-February, was postponed. As a frontline doctor, Ngân worked hard in the quarantine area and only returned home three months later. The couple planned to hold the wedding last August when the second wave of the pandemic broke out in her future husband’s hometown in northern Hải Dương Province. Due to the social distancing measures applied in the province, their… Read full this story
