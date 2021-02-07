Võ Trí Thành * Võ Trí Thành The 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam has adopted a socio-economic development strategy for the next decade, in which Việt Nam sets its sights on becoming a developed and upper-middle income country with modern industry by 2030. Việt Nam is now standing at a historic turning point in posting breakthroughs in economic development. Despite the new strain of coronavirus still raging in the world, it has been hailed as a bright star in Asia and a pandemic success story for the world, which lays a solid foundation for the country’s aspirations over the next decade. The 10-year strategy outlines ambitious goals, including average GDP growth of 7 per cent per year by 2030 and GDP per capita of around US$7,500, while annual workplace productivity is expected to grow 6.5 per cent during the period. The manufacturing and processing industry and the digital economy will each account for 30 per cent of GDP. Additionally, the strategy states that public debt shall remain below 60 per cent of GDP while development investment shall reach 33-35 per cent of GDP. Việt Nam’s success story began with its “Đổi mới” (Renewal) process … Read full this story

Development strategy brings prosperity into view have 279 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at February 7, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.