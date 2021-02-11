Culinary experts’ book about sweet dishes in Huế style released

The cover of Hoài Niệm Mứt Tết (Vietnamese Sweet Dishes served in Lunar New Year), a book featuring homemade mứt in Huế style served by Vietnamese families during the Tết holiday. The authors are Nguyễn Thị Phiên and Đỗ Thị Phương Nhi, female culinary experts from Huế City. The book has been released by the Việt Nam Women Publishing House. (Photo courtesy of the publisher) By Thu Anh HCM CITY — A book featuring Vietnamese sweet products or mứt by Nguyễn Thị Phiên and Đỗ Thị Phương Nhi, female culinary experts of Huế City, has been released by the Việt Nam Women Publishing House. The book, titled Hoài Niệm Mứt Tết (Vietnamese Sweet Dishes served in Lunar New Year), features homemade mứt in Huế style served by Vietnamese families during the Tết holiday. Traditional sugared kumquat, lotus seeds, coconut, squash, soursop and sweet potato are highlighted. The book includes recipes by the authors who use simple and lively language to express their knowledge and feelings about Vietnamese culture and lifestyle through food. Photos of mứt are also included. “Our book, Hoài Niệm Mứt Tết , features our love for Vietnamese food. Each dish of mứt that we introduced in the book represents our memories on our grandmother and mother who educated our siblings to love and keep our tradition of cooking mứt every Tết,” said author Đỗ Thị Phương Nhi, at the book launching event… Read full this story

