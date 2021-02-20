A worker fumigates the area where peope wait to have samples collected for COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – Three more COVID-19 patients were confirmed in the northern province of Hai Duong, the country’s largest COVID-19 hotspot, on February 23 morning, raising the country’s total community infections to 1,496, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control. All of the new infections had close contact with previously confirmed patients in the province, and they were put into quarantine. They are now receiving treatment at a COVID-19 hospital located at the Hai Duong Medical Technical University. The number of cases in Hai Duong province increases to 620 in less than a month. Vietnam has 107,685 people who came in close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-hit areas under quarantine nationwide, including 596 at hospitals, 12.628 at other quarantine sites and 94,461 at homes Among the patients under treatment, 69 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 39 twice, and 55 thrice. As many as 1,717 COVID-19 patients have been recovered so far. As of February 23 morning, the northern province Quang Ninh and Hanoi capital city went through seven days without any new COVID-19 case, while… Read full this story

COVID-19 hotspot Hai Duong logs three cases on Feb 23 morning have 287 words, post on en.vietnamplus.vn at February 23, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.