COVID-19 creates opportunities for HR industry

Speakers at the RMIT HR forum provided unique perspectives into how the human resources industry adapted in the face of COVID-19 challenges. — Photo courtesy RMIT HÀ NỘI — The challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic have put a spotlight on corporate practices, and provided opportunities for businesses to utilise technology and the digital space to strengthen workplace processes and cultures. Experts in an online forum on human resources (HR) held by RMIT University said HR management has come to the forefront during this time. The experts said leaders across the world have shown great adaptability with the transition to online platforms and procedures due to the pandemic. RMIT Human Resources Director Annie Gale said: “Perhaps one of the greatest shifts around the world was the introduction of flexible working as commonplace, which also encouraged HR teams to focus on flexibility in their own approaches.” She added: “New terminologies have become normalised and we have had to quickly create new policies and procedures around them.” “At RMIT, we had to figure out how to enable an entire workforce to work from remote locations, and how to support people who didn’t have suitable spaces to work from or jobs that could be easily done from… Read full this story

