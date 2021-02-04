Bến Tre Province uses a drone to spray pesticides on coconut groves affected by the coconut black–headed caterpillar in Bình Đại District last August. — VNA/VNS Photo Huỳnh Phúc Hậu BẾN TRE — The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Bến Tre has tightened measures to control the coconut black-headed caterpillar, a pest that has been damaging the coconut crop since appearing for the first time last July. Bến Tre, the country’s largest coconut producer, has seen around 65ha of coconut groves affected by the leaf-eating pest in Mỏ Cày Bắc, Bình Đại, Châu Thành, Mỏ Cày Nam, and Chợ Lách districts and Bến Tre City, with their yields reduced by 80-100 per cent. The pest lives in coconut trees in all forms, from larva to moth, causing considerable damage to the trees. The worm eats the leaves and even the surface of immature coconuts, causing leaf scorch and immature nuts to fall off. The province’s Plant Protection and Cultivation Sub-department has instructed farmers to use chemical and biological measures to control the pest. In August the province used drones to spray pesticides including bio-pesticides on more than 30ha of affected coconut groves in Bình Đại District’s Phú Long Commune. Speaking… Read full this story

Country’s largest coconut producing province fights new pest have 335 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at February 4, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.